Lost Judgment Trailer Showcases More Gameplay Activities & Features
Yakuza spinoff Lost Judgment got a new gameplay trailer showing off the many, many activities you’ll get to enjoy when it launches later this year. There’s boxing, motorcycle racing, skateboarding, an adorable dog (that growls like a lion, for some reason), and more craziness shown in the trailer that debuted during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation today. You can take a look at everything that will keep you preoccupied in-between your investigations in the trailer below.www.escapistmagazine.com
