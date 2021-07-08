Cancel
Video Games

Lost Judgment Trailer Showcases More Gameplay Activities & Features

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYakuza spinoff Lost Judgment got a new gameplay trailer showing off the many, many activities you’ll get to enjoy when it launches later this year. There’s boxing, motorcycle racing, skateboarding, an adorable dog (that growls like a lion, for some reason), and more craziness shown in the trailer that debuted during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation today. You can take a look at everything that will keep you preoccupied in-between your investigations in the trailer below.

