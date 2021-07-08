Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

If You Own Death Stranding On PS4, You Can Get The PS5 Director’s Cut At A Discounted Price

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding players who currently own the console on PS4 are in luck, as the news that you can get the soon to be released Death Stranding Director’s Cut digital deluxe edition on PS5 at a discounted price. The news came from the new store page for the game, and...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Death Stranding#Bb Pod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Brings PC Exclusive Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life Content to PS5

Fans were understandably miffed when Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a Sony first-party game, added Cyberpunk 2077 content exclusively to the PC version late last year. Obviously, the CD Projekt RED developed sci-fi title would go on to have its own problems, but the extras were significant: a Reverse Trike skin, a Silver Hand arm, new holograms, and six bonus missions featuring inhabitants from Night City.
Video Gamespsu.com

The Last Of Us Part 2 Has Permanently Dropped In Price

The Last of Us Part 2 has permanently dropped in price from its previous price at $59.99, down to $39.99 according to a new report from Twisted Voxel. It’s not surprising for Sony to do this to their first-party titles, though the price drop does decrease the value of the PS4 copy which could be step one of a setup plan for a soon to be announced director’s cut which could potentially be in the works.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Death Stranding Director’s Cut at the State of Play? Kojima teases the community

A few hours after the broadcast of the event, we continue to speculate what the games could be present at the PlayStation State of Play today, Thursday 8 July. Among the candidates, there is also Death’s Stranding: Director’s Cut, a re-release for PlayStation 5 of the first production of the independent Kojima Productions. On the occasion of the announcement at E3 2021, Hideo Kojima had in fact promised new information within “a few weeks “, a circumstance that makes it reasonable to assume the presence of the game at the new Sony event . The Japanese author himself, who shares an intriguing message from the pages of his official Twitter account, also thinks about arousing the curiosity of fans. Through the twitter available at the bottom of this news, we learn specifically about a new and long chat between Hideo Kojima and Nicolas Winding Refn, interpreter of Heartman in Death Stranding. Today saw the game director and the Danish director engaged in a conversation that lasted for over an hour and a half. A circumstance that also occurred on the eve of the reveal of the Director’s Cut at E3 2021: is the title ready to attend the State of Play?
Video GamesPolygon

Death Stranding: Director's Cut adds upgraded combat, missions, catapults

Sam Porter Bridges is back, and he’s about to launch a box filled with your new AirPods through the sky. Kojima Productions dropped a new trailer for the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut during Sony’s State of Play on July 8. The trailer offered a date for the Director’s Cut — Sept. 24 — but also gave players a look at some major new additions.
Video Gamespsu.com

Deal: Battlefield 2042 On PS5 For £49.95 Via Preorder

Ripple Effect Studios‘ upcoming Battlefield 2042 can be snagged for on PS5 for under £50 via a preorder at The Game Collection, which is a pretty good deal considering it’s about £10 off what you can usually expect to pay elsewhere. Battlefield 2042 is the next chapter in the long-running...
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumour – Sony’s Next State Of Play Is Set For Mid-August

Sony’s most recent State Of Play event showcased some exciting upcoming releases from third-party developers and more incredible looking gameplay for Deathloop, but it wasn’t exactly the big ‘E3’ style State Of Play people were hoping for, though a rumour now points to that coming during the middle of August.
Video Gamespsu.com

Best Gambling Options for the PlayStation Systems

With the release of the PS5 it meant that there are currently 3 different systems available that offer gambling options to players. While the Vita doesn’t have the range of actual software when compared to the PS4 and PS5, it still offers players some great ways to start playing various gambling games.
Video Gamespsu.com

Best PS5 Games In 2021

PlayStation 5 broke all records in terms of sold units. When it was available for pre-order, fans started pouring in and thanks to the fact that the interest was so high, at one point, the world ran out of PS5 units so buyers had to wait for a few days before their consoles were shipped.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression, Cross-Commerce Announced For PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate Cross-Progression and Cross-Commerce across all platforms, developer Ripple Effect Studios and publisher EA has confirmed. This is pretty major news, as for example, it means that any progress and purchases you make in the PlayStation versions of the game can be unlocked on the PC and Xbox editions. It also joins the recently-announced Cross-Play feature, which will allow PC and console players to play together.
Video Gamespsu.com

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Iki Island To Reportedly Add 15-20 Hours Of Gameplay

According to a quality assurance tester, the upcoming Iki Island featured in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will add about 15-20 hours of gameplay into the mix. Speaking in a post on Reddit, the tester went into a fair bit of detail about the new island featured in Sucker Punch Productions‘ re-release of its epic samurai title. In addition to the actual length, they claimed the size of the island is roughly the same as the bottom half of Tsushima Island, and is home to new wildlife including monkeys, leopards, and squirrels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy