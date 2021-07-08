Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G

At one point this past April, there was a rumor that Google had decided to 86 the Pixel 5a 5G in certain markets. But Google later denied the rumor and released a statement that said, "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." In 2020, the Pixel 4a was unveiled on August 20th which means that we can expect the Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled in approximately six weeks.