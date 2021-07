It might seem early, but July is when back-to-school sales start to kick into full gear, and whether you're actually heading to a campus this fall or not, now's a great time to pick up a new laptop, headphones, or tablet for way less. The Apple back-to-school sale is always one of the biggest promotions that rolls around every summer, and it means you can find some great deals on pricey Apple products right now, from the newest iPad Pro to powerful MacBooks equipped with the M1 chip.