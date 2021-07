Windows CE end of life has become a serious worry for the users of this operating system since Microsoft announced its discontinuation. In this article, we are going to throw light on this topic, clarifying what it actually means and what consequences it may have for you if your product is still running on WinCE. Due to the widespread use of this OS in medical devices, we would like to talk more specifically about Windows CE end of life as part of medical software. You will get a brief review of migration options and a checklist of the steps to be taken for a successful transition from this legacy software.