Magic closing in on hiring Jamahl Mosley as next head coach

StatMuse: Giannis has scored more points in a playoff game than James Harden ever has. Imagine if he has any skill at all. pic.twitter.com/l6SzStJllY. “Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K. “He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world.” The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on Sept. 11 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms.