Magic closing in on hiring Jamahl Mosley as next head coach
The Orlando Magic are reportedly closing in on former Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who has emerged as the strong frontrunner for the head coaching job. The Orlando Magic were in need of a new head coach after the organization parted ways with Steve Clifford at the conclusion of the regular-season. Just hours before the tipoff of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the Magic have reportedly found their guy.fansided.com
Comments / 0