UPDATE: Pottsville Woman in Critical Condition Following Hit-and-Run on I-81
Police have identified the people injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. According to information released today from State Police in Frackville, 27-year-old Kaitlin Smith, of Pottsville, remains in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after her vehicle was struck twice by another motorist on the interstate in Mahanoy Township.coalregioncanary.com
Comments / 0