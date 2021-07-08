Cancel
Schuylkill County, PA

UPDATE: Pottsville Woman in Critical Condition Following Hit-and-Run on I-81

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified the people injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. According to information released today from State Police in Frackville, 27-year-old Kaitlin Smith, of Pottsville, remains in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after her vehicle was struck twice by another motorist on the interstate in Mahanoy Township.

