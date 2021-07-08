Cancel
Official: Even with virus cases rising, mask mandate not likely in Nevada

By Hillary Davis
Las Vegas Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada is averaging 369 new daily coronavirus cases as about 8.2% of tests statewide return positive for the virus, state officials said today. Additionally, coronavirus hospitalizations across the state have spiked by 62% in the past 14 days, with most of those hospitalized patients in Clark County. The delta variant accounts for 59% of new cases sequenced, or more closely studied, by the state public health lab.

