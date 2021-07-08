Official: Even with virus cases rising, mask mandate not likely in Nevada
Nevada is averaging 369 new daily coronavirus cases as about 8.2% of tests statewide return positive for the virus, state officials said today. Additionally, coronavirus hospitalizations across the state have spiked by 62% in the past 14 days, with most of those hospitalized patients in Clark County. The delta variant accounts for 59% of new cases sequenced, or more closely studied, by the state public health lab.lasvegassun.com
Comments / 1