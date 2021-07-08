Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Ray to 16 miles southeast of Epping to 9 miles north of Watford City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie and southeastern Williams Counties, including the following locations... White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, Wheelock, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH