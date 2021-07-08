Severe Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.