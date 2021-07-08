Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Meade, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viewfield, or 21 miles northeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include New Underwood, Wicksville and Owanka. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 72 and 104. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
City
New Underwood, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Extreme Weather#18 30 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy