Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman... Would you dare say it the fifth time? As a kid, I definitely would not have, as Candyman was the scariest thing I'd ever seen. Tony Todd, the actor who played the Candyman, did such an incredibly convincing job at portraying this horror character that images of him stuck with me forever, particularly the scene in which bees swarm inside his mouth. As an adult, I found out those were real bees, really inside his mouth, and now I'm even more horrified. What a legend.