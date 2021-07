Beau Lowery has been named LSU’s Director of Sports Medicine, director of athletics Scott Woodward announced on Tuesday. Lowery, who earned his master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2005, has spent the past nine years on the sports medicine staff of the New Orleans Saints. Most recently, Lowery served as the Saints’ Director of Sports Medicine from 2017-21 where he had oversight of the franchise’s entire sports medicine program. Prior to that, he was the director of rehabilitation for the Saints from 2015-17 and an assistant on the sports medicine staff from 2012-15.