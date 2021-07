On July 10, Bin Drop held a grand opening for its new location at 651 N. Business I-35, Ste. 530, New Braunfels. The store sells overstock and returned items from a variety of brands and retailers. Everything in the store is the same price, and each day the price drops, beginning at $8 on Saturdays and ending at $1 on Thursdays. The store is closed Fridays. 512-962-7189. www.bindroptx.com.