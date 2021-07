Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (35-27) lost 10-7 (BOX SCORE) Hinojosa put the Skeeters on the board in the first with a solo HR. In the 2nd they got 4 runs on a run scoring double play, Hinojosa RBI single, and Meyers 2 run HR. Hinojosa and Meyers were at it again in the 4th with RBI singles to put the Skeeters ahead. Conine started for the Skeeters and allowed 7 runs over 5 innings of work. Hansen went the last 3 innings allowing 3 runs and the offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 10-7.