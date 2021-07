From the first time I heard Schlossnalge's name as an option for the job and some of the names that were rumored to be coming with him, I knew it was going to get turned around way quicker than we thought. He made that impatient comment at his press conference. There is so much stuff coming at him right now with the new job and then the family stuff that's going on with his kids' surgeries. It was the same day as the draft. The way he has managed all of these has been really cool.