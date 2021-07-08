Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

NamsUs: 14-year-old girl missing from Wind River Reservations since June 19

By Cap City Staff
capcity.news
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cameron Jalyssa Hill, 14, has been missing since June 19, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). “Cameron was last seen at her father’s residence in the community of Fort Washakie on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming,” Namus says. “Cameron left without permission and has yet to return home. Cameron might be with friends in surrounding towns near the Wind River Indian Reservation.”

