FCC to mull cellphone blocking options for state prisons

By MEG KINNARD
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. -- Federal regulators are considering allowing state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones, which prison officials have long said represent the greatest security threat behind bars. The Federal Communications Commission plans Tuesday to discuss 'œtaking steps to combat contraband wireless devices in correctional...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

