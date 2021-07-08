Harrison Smith on future with Minnesota Vikings: 'I'll always consider myself a Viking'
Harrison Smith is a Viking through and through. The veteran safety and former Notre Dame football star wants to stay with the team for the remainder of his career. However, he knows the NFL is a business like a lot of players and knows there’s a chance he’ll finish his career playing somewhere else. But, he doesn’t want to consider himself a member of another team and just wants to think about the Vikings.247sports.com
