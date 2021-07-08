Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Harrison Smith on future with Minnesota Vikings: 'I'll always consider myself a Viking'

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Smith is a Viking through and through. The veteran safety and former Notre Dame football star wants to stay with the team for the remainder of his career. However, he knows the NFL is a business like a lot of players and knows there’s a chance he’ll finish his career playing somewhere else. But, he doesn’t want to consider himself a member of another team and just wants to think about the Vikings.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Pro Bowler#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Total Access#The Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Future of the Vikings Might Depend on Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

The cute dovetail for Minnesota Vikings fans pertaining to the Aaron Rodgers drama is to speculate that he will play in Minneapolis sometime after 2021. That’s mostly a goofy talking point designed for fodder, to irritate Packers fans, or for a kickstart of some Brett Favre nostalgia. In all likelihood, Aaron Rodgers will not play for the Vikings.
NFLDaily Norseman

ESPN suggests one last offseason move for the Vikings

With just a couple of weeks to go before the start of Training Camp, the Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly making last-minute preparations before everyone heads to Eagan. While the Vikings have turned around their salary cap situation a bit, the folks from ESPN have suggested one last offseason move for our favorite team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Vikings players entering the last chance saloon in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are entering the last chance saloon in 2021?. The stakes could not be much higher for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This is a team that massively underachieved last season despite the injury bug hitting them hard. Simply put, things have to improve in the coming months to ensure the natives don’t become more restless with the current regime.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLzonecoverage.com

It Sounds Crazy, But Adrian Peterson to the Vikings Makes Sense

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most-run heavy teams in the NFL but as physical and old-school as the Vikings want to be, there’s still a problem. The Vikings had issues getting the tough yards in recent years and while Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, running between the tackles isn’t his strong suit. Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu are built from the same cloth when it comes to getting into space, which doesn’t leave much when the Vikings need to get a yard.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade

The Minnesota Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade with the Buffalo Bills. The more removed from the trade we get, the more obvious this will become. When the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last offseason, there were murmurs of a Minnesota rebuild. Then the Vikings selected...
NFLDaily Iowan

Former Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette potentially playing multiple positions for Minnesota Vikings in 2021

Whether it was catching the ball down field or returning kickoffs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette proved to be an asset for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Hawkeyes in receiving in 2019-20 with 722 yards and 2020-21 with 345. As the Hawkeyes’ primary kickoff returner, Smith-Marsette led the team in kickoff return yards from 2018-20. Now, he’ll be looking to showcase his talents for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Posted by
Adrian Holman

NFL Draft 2021 Review: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had a rather mediocre season last year by finishing 7-9 and in third place of the NFC North Division. The Vikings jumped out to a slow start at 1-5, but went 5-1 in their next six games to put them back at .500, but Minnesota blew any chance of a playoff berth by losing three of their last four games in the season.
NFLchatsports.com

Another DE for Vikings Is More Pressing Than WR3 Needs

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings momentarily solved Danielle Hunter’s disgruntlement, signed a slew of free agents on the defensive side of operations, welcomed aboard a robust draft class — and still have ample cap space to utilize for the 2021 roster. The territory is foreign for Vikings fans as this time of year generally entails penny-pinching. General Manager Rick Spielman has a tendency to bump right up against the cap limit, disabling the acquisition of late-summer free agents.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

8 newcomers projected to be starters for the Vikings in 2021

When the Minnesota Vikings take the field for the 2021 season, their starting lineup is expected to feature several new faces. Harrison Smith has been with the Minnesota Vikings since the 2012 season. Smith has seen so many players come and go throughout his time with the Vikings that all of the change the franchise has experienced during the last two years is nothing new to the veteran safety.
NFLminnesotasportsfan.com

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Lead NFC North in Weapons Race and It’s Not Close

Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were known as a defensive juggernaut? Mike Zimmer landed in the Twin Cities seven years ago and quickly turned its defensive reputation into, not just something for opposing teams to respect, but something they fear. And while those teams were preparing weekly for the Vikings...
NFLCBS Sports

Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith wants to retire as a Viking, excited about Patrick Peterson's arrival

Harrison Smith is by no means an "old" NFL player. But at age 32, the five-time Pro Bowl safety is definitely considered an elder statesman of a Vikings defense that is hoping to bounce back following a disappointing 2020 campaign. Smith, who recently joined the All Things Covered podcast with hosts Bryant McFadden and Vikings teammate Patrick Peterson, recalled sharing a backfield with Terrance Newman, who was 39 when he played his final down in the NFL in 2017.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

If the Vikings Want a Free Agent DE, Now Is the Time to Act

The next destination on the Minnesota Vikings hype train is training camp, a mere eight days away in Eagan, Minnesota. After a flurry of defensive free-agent signings this offseason, coupled with an optimistic draft that landed rookies like Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Kellen Mond — the Vikings are poised to contend for the NFC North once again, an achievement that has eluded the club since 2017.
NFLtelegram.com

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

After rushing for 969 yards his first two seasons, Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook exploded for 2,692 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons. Below, we look at Dalvin Cook's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Cook was the best...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Michael Pierce suffers injury ahead of training camp, nose tackle's availability in doubt, per report

Training camps are just about ready to fire up around the league, and the Minnesota Vikings are ready to start preparation for what they hope will be a special year in the super-competitive NFC North. They believe Michael Pierce could be key in helping them achieve that goal, but they received a bout of bad news this week regarding the veteran nose tackle. The 28-year-old reportedly suffered a calf injury while training ahead of camp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and it's doubtful he'll be available when the Vikings begin practice in late July.
NFLDaily Norseman

What will the Vikings do at backup quarterback?

Last night, I sat down with our friend Larry Deal from the Bears Talk Underground podcast as part of his series of season previews of Chicago’s opponents for this year. The episode will be out next week, but part of the interview we did has my mind wondering a bit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy