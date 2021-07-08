Harrison Smith on future with Minnesota Vikings: 'I'll always consider myself a Viking'

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most-run heavy teams in the NFL but as physical and old-school as the Vikings want to be, there’s still a problem. The Vikings had issues getting the tough yards in recent years and while Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, running between the tackles isn’t his strong suit. Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu are built from the same cloth when it comes to getting into space, which doesn’t leave much when the Vikings need to get a yard.