Defense experts say Capital Gazette shooter was driven by mental disorders. Prosecutors say he was out for revenge.

By Katie Mettler, Emily Davies
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earlier version of this story misstated the number of days of testimony that had occurred since the trial began. This version has been corrected. After seven days of testimony from law enforcement, crime-scene technicians, expert doctors and the sister of Jarrod Ramos, defense attorneys for the 41-year-old who murdered five Capital Gazette employees rested their case Thursday — making way for prosecutors to launch opening statements in the trial to determine if Ramos should be held criminally responsible for the 2018 mass shooting.

