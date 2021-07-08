Cancel
Public Health

Months after having COVID-19, South Carolina woman has altered smell, taste

By Taggart Houck
KETV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Carolina woman who had COVID-19 at the end of last year is still experiencing altered taste and smell. According to a Facebook group, she’s far from alone. Nancy Theys of Greenville, South Carolina, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last December. She said she had mild symptoms. But for five months, she had no sense of smell or taste. She said she's been able to smell and taste for the last two months, but that it is "off."

