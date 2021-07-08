Cancel
Oxfam: 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
bigrapidsnews.com
 12 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Anti-poverty organization Oxfam said Thursday that 11 people die of hunger each minute and that the number facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times over the last year. In a report titled “The Hunger Virus Multiplies," Oxfam said that the death toll from famine...

Food & Drinksdallassun.com

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth - an estimated 768 million of us - were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world's population was undernourished.
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million around globe

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Public HealthUN News Centre

Conflict, climate change, COVID, forces more people into hunger

Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19; and one in five children around the world is stunted, UN agencies warned on Monday. New data that represents the first comprehensive global assessment of food insecurity carried out since the coronavirus pandemic began,...
Public Healthdrgnews.com

UN Report: Pandemic year marked by spike in world hunger

A new report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, the multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honor its pledge to end hunger by 2030. This year’s report is the first global assessment of its kind in the pandemic era. The report warns of a “critical juncture,” even as it pins fresh hopes on increased diplomatic momentum. In 2020 hunger increased, outpacing population growth, as some 9.9 percent of all people are estimated to have been undernourished last year, up from 8.4 percent in 2019. The report says transforming food systems is essential to achieve food security, improve nutrition and put healthy diets within reach of all.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

No Herd Immunity For Poverty

While it’s recklessly premature to start talking about Covid-19 in anything like the past tense, we don’t have the luxury of holding out for history’s considered verdict before acting on the pandemic’s brutal lessons. Crises don’t wait politely in turn; they converge and compound. Every one of the estimated four...
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID-19 crisis will exacerbate maternal and child undernutrition and child mortality in low- and middle-income countries

The economic crisis and food and health system disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic threaten to exacerbate undernutrition in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). We developed pessimistic, moderate and optimistic scenarios for 2020–2022 and used three modelling tools (MIRAGRODEP, the Lives Saved Tool and Optima Nutrition) to estimate the impacts of pandemic-induced disruptions on child stunting, wasting and mortality, maternal anaemia and children born to women with a low body mass index (BMI) in 118 LMICs. We estimated the cost of six nutrition interventions to mitigate excess stunting and child mortality due to the pandemic and to maximize alive and non-stunted children, and used the human capital approach to estimate future productivity losses. By 2022, COVID-19-related disruptions could result in an additional 9.3 million wasted children and 2.6 million stunted children, 168,000 additional child deaths, 2.1 million maternal anaemia cases, 2.1 million children born to women with a low BMI and US$29.7 billion in future productivity losses due to excess stunting and child mortality. An additional US$1.2 billion per year will be needed to mitigate these effects by scaling up nutrition interventions. Governments and donors must maintain nutrition as a priority, continue to support resilient systems and ensure the efficient use of new and existing resources.
Advocacywcn247.com

UN experts alarmed by migrants' hunger strike in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two United Nations representatives are urging Belgian authorities to offer temporary residence permits to several hundred migrants who are on a hunger strike in Brussels. The migrants desperate to obtain legal residency permits began their hunger strike on May 23 at two universities and a church in the Belgian capital. Some said they have been living and working in the European nation for a decade. In recent days, some of the migrants have started refusing water and are said to be in failing health. The two U.N. special rapporteurs wrote an open letter to Belgium's migration secretary on Monday asking for urgent action.
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Pandemic puts Brazil back on the world hunger map

Not long ago hailed for its exemplary efforts to reduce hunger, Brazil is seeing a marked deterioration in its food security indicators as the economic fallout of COVID-19 deepens and a growing number of people struggle to afford a nutritional diet amid government aid cuts. Considered an upper middle income...
drugstorenews.com

Dollar General to help tackle food insecurity

Dollar General is looking to address the issue of food insecurity in the communities it serves through a partnership with Feeding America. The operational partnership includes a $1 million donation to the organization that will be used to provide access to food resources across rural and underserved communities. “Food insecurity...

