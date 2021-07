On Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 a dangerous and rapidly expanding wildfire was reported in Eckles Township northwest of Bemidji. Initial information indicated the fire had already spread to the trees and was moving towards residential areas. Upon arrival of law enforcement and initial fire crews, immediate measures were taken to control the fire and protect life and property. As the fire spread, a decision was made to alert residents in the immediate area of the fire and the potential need for evacuation. A short time later a precautionary voluntary evacuation was advised. As conditions improved and the spread of the fire had been mitigated with aggressive firefighting efforts that order was lifted.