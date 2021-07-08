Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

July Smoothie Of The Month!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the beginning of the month so time to check out the smoothie of the month with author Alli Shircliff! This month it is a celery juice smoothie! Check out her recipe below and for more of Alli's recipes, you can go to her website by clicking here!. Celery Juice...

katu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothies#Ice Cubes#Celery#Juice#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Berrien County, MINiles Daily Star

LASATA: July is Ice Cream Month

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats about 23 gallons of ice cream per year, and over a billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts are produced in our country annually. It’s no wonder July is National Ice Cream Month. After all, nothing quite quenches a hot summer day like ice cream.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Birthday-Themed Smoothie Flavors

These Planet Smoothie limited-edition smoothies are a new offering from the brand in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Kidz Bop to provide patrons of all ages with a way to fuel up throughout the day. The smoothies come in the form of the Sweet and Sour Star Power and...
Food & Drinkskatheats.com

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

This Strawberry Peach Smoothie is a simple and naturally sweet breakfast or snack for a hot summer day. With five whole-food ingredients, it’s packed with vitamins and minerals and the kids will love it!. Did you guys have a nice 4th weekend?. We did both pool and party hopping and...
Food & Drinksnewtoncountytimes.com

July is National Baked Bean Month

July is National Baked Bean Month. The month was “declared” in 1981 by the Michigan Bean Commission to promote the benefits of the beans and to share the best ways to prepare them, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. “Baked...
Recipesdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Just Peachy Smoothie

1 can (15 ounces) peach slices in juice, drained (or 1 cup sliced fresh peaches) 1/4 cup nonfat, artificially sweetened peach yogurt. Artificial sweetener (optional) Place milk, peaches, and yogurt in the blender and pulse on high until smooth. Add artificial sweetener to taste and blend again. Add ice cubes one at a time, blending in pulses on high until smooth after each addition. Serve immediately.
Food & Drinkserinliveswhole.com

Snickerdoodle Protein Smoothie

Enjoy a sweet, cinnamon treat with this Snickerdoodle Protein Smoothie. It makes the perfect breakfast, snack, or post-workout bite!. Sometimes a high-protein meal is in order but you don’t feel like cooking! Maybe it’s after a workout, maybe it’s in the morning to fuel your day, or maybe you just need a snack. Whatever the case may be, this snickerdoodle protein smoothie is great way to hit your protein target and enjoy a sweet treat!
Food & Drinkseatingbirdfood.com

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl

This thick and creamy dragon fruit smoothie bowl has a beautiful, bright pink color and tastes just like a smoothie bowl you’d get from a smoothie shop. Move over acai bowls, there’s a new super fruit in town that makes bright and beautiful smoothie bowls with a lovely pink hue. The fruit I’m referring to is dragon fruit and despite it’s name it has quite a mild and sweet flavor.
Food & Drinkslexiscleankitchen.com

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

This Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie has become my new staple smoothie that my whole family loves, including my baby! It’s nutrient-dense, filling, and tastes just like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, in smoothie form. It’s delicious!. PBJ Smoothie. This smoothie is truly the perfect combination of easy ingredients...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Frozen Smoothie Sticks

Strings & Things is introducing Frollies, a first-of-its-kind smoothie stick made with strawberry and banana flavor. The frozen treat is a refreshing treat that's packed with benefits from real fruit, such as Vitamin D to to support immunity, plus no added sugar. Inspired by the colors of a strawberry, the treat has a red body and a green handle that mimics the look of the berry's flesh and stem.
Food & DrinksKATU.com

Summer Bites & Beverages for a Healthy-ish & Hot Summer!

Heather from theHAUTEbar joined us to talk about so great products to help you enjoy the Summer!. Start your summer your mornings with Koia Protein Drink which has which has 18 grams of plant-based protein. July is National Ice Cream Month, and Alden’s Organic is celebrating with a new collection...
RecipesKATU.com

Grilled Pound Cake With Berry Salsa and Queso Dip!

Today on Afternoon Live, chef Anthony Serrano was back on the show with a recipe that will have your taste buds soaring! This recipe combines both spicy and sweet flavors together to create a delicious and unforgettable dish! Anthony says it is a great appetizer or dessert for summer and you can cook it both outside on the grill or indoors! For more of Anthony's recipes, you can go to his website by clicking here!
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Are smoothies finally growing up?

The word "smoothie" immediately takes me back to spending my allowance on Pina Coladas at the mall's Orange Julius, but just as I (eventually) traded my sky-high '90s mall bangs for a more mature hairstyle, some customers are ditching their favorite sweet-flavored smoothies for more sophisticated options. "The public's taste...
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
LifestyleCourier News

July is National Watermelon Month

Arkansans know that no summer barbecue is complete without fresh watermelon. Our state may not be the largest producer of watermelon, but Arkansas communities lay claim to being the home of the world’s largest and the world’s sweetest. The month of July is known as National Watermelon Month. July is...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Smoothie and juice bar opens

Simply Nutrition held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, July 10, to celebrate its grand opening at 734 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana. Simply Nutrition offers nutritious options including protein-packed meal replacement shakes and energy teas. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday. Pictured, from left, are Nathan Stone, Todd Haley, owner Bre Haley and Mike McCune.
RecipesPosted by
RocketCityMom

RecipeJoes Favorite Fruit Smoothies

We wanted to make a delicious smoothie for a nice treat for my kids! Peaches are everywhere this time of year, so why not use these wonderful fruits. We made a Peach Mango and Peach Strawberry Smoothie. Come check us out making this treat!. RecipeJoes Smoothie Kitchen Takeover. Ingredients Needed...
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Video: Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

(Culinary.net) If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
Dunedin, FLdunedingov.com

Smoothie Summer Bingo!

Dunedin Parks & Recreation offers fun, special events at the Hale Senior Activity Center. Join us for a morning of delicious smoothies and bingo rounds!. Come join the fun, play BINGO, meet new friends and drink a smoothie. Enjoy multiple rounds of bingo with all sorts of game patterns!. For...
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Creamy Spinach Pasta Recipe

Want to spend all of 15 minutes prepping and cooking a meal that your dinner guests (or family members) will think took the better part of an hour and will be talking about long after the last morsel has been consumed? Why, of course you do, and you just found a great recipe here from chef and recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare SelfCare. You will spend all of five minutes doing hands-on work for this dish, and then another 10 or 12 at the most letting the pasta cook and then quickly blending together the ingredients. And just like that, dinner will be served.

Comments / 0

Community Policy