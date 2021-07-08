Actor Sloane Morgan Siegel!

Today on Afternoon Live, Kara chatted with award-winning actor and voice behind the mask of “Robin” AKA Tim Drake, Sloane Morgan Siegel! Sloane landed the role as one of the four protagonists in the highly anticipated Gotham City video game 'Gotham Knights,' an upcoming action role-playing video game based on the DC Comics character Batman and his supporting cast. We would love to arrange an interview with you and Sloane ahead of the release of “Gotham Knights” in 2022 to discuss his reaction when he landed the project, his immense love for comics, and his past and current acting credits; "Dwight in Shining Armor," "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street," CBS' "Pure Genius," & "Partners," ABC's "Modern Family," and Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush."