Donkey Kong Turns 40 – Who is the Best in the DK Crew to Invite to a Party?

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Donkey Kong series has given us adventures across DK Island liberating it from pirates, Icelandic penguins, and mountains of collectibles. For decades, after these adventures, DK and friends will kick back and swing in the trees and enjoy a banana hoard as a reward. Every once in a while though they need to socialize, be it in a wrestling competition, kart racing, golfing or otherwise. But sometimes you just need to let loose and party.

