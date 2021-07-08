Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

FDOT pushing back start of permanent repairs on SB Buckman Bridge by a week

By Steven Ponson
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkVuN_0arVxLLp00

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday the Florida Department of Transportation announced permanent repairs to a damaged finger joint on the southbound side of the Buckman Bridge will now start next Friday. FDOT says the start date of July 16th is weather permitting. The start date was originally scheduled for this Friday.

Were told the permanent repairs will take place over six consecutive weekends to prevent terrible delays through the area. FDOT says double lane closures can be expected on the southbound lanes of the bridge beginning at 9 PM next Friday until the following Monday at 5 AM. Two lanes will be open through the weekends and all lanes will be open during peak hours during the week.

We reported back in late May when FDOT made repairs on the bridge due to a damaged finger joint. The southbound side of the bridge was closed for hours.

The permanent repairs are expected to be completed in August.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
506
Followers
887
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdot#Weather#Next Friday#Fdot#Sb Buckman Bridge#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy