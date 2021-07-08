FDOT pushing back start of permanent repairs on SB Buckman Bridge by a week

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday the Florida Department of Transportation announced permanent repairs to a damaged finger joint on the southbound side of the Buckman Bridge will now start next Friday. FDOT says the start date of July 16th is weather permitting. The start date was originally scheduled for this Friday.

Were told the permanent repairs will take place over six consecutive weekends to prevent terrible delays through the area. FDOT says double lane closures can be expected on the southbound lanes of the bridge beginning at 9 PM next Friday until the following Monday at 5 AM. Two lanes will be open through the weekends and all lanes will be open during peak hours during the week.

We reported back in late May when FDOT made repairs on the bridge due to a damaged finger joint. The southbound side of the bridge was closed for hours.

The permanent repairs are expected to be completed in August.

