Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Officials investigate after NC flight canceled because group of teenagers refused to wear masks

By Pete Muntean, Gregory Wallace, CNN
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal officials say they will look into a group of 30 "disruptive" high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday. American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc#Cnn#Wsoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FAA
Related
Salt Lake City, UTStamford Advocate

Man who refused to wear mask on flight fined $10,500

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who refused to wear a mask on an Allegiant flight departing from Utah has been fined $10,500. The passenger refused to wear a mask over his mouth and nose on the Feb. 27 flight from Provo, Utah, to Mesa, Arizona, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. Flight attendants said they instructed the man to wear his mask properly seven times, but he removed it each time they walked away.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bahamas flight canceled after high schoolers stage mask rebellion, airline says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Bahamas-bound flight was canceled Monday after a group of high school passengers refused to wear masks. American Airlines Flight 893 had been scheduled to depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 9:30 a.m. for Nassau, Bahamas. Irate passengers told WSOC, however, that mechanical problems forced a plane switch followed by the mask rebellion that left them stranded in the Queen City overnight, instead.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Flight From Charlotte To Bahamas Delayed After Passengers Refused To Wear Masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines says a flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas was delayed after a group of passengers were non complaint with the federal mask mandate. The flight was scheduled to depart on July 5th but was delayed until 9am Tuesday morning. A spokesperson with American Airlines says not only did the group refuse to follow the mask mandate, they were also disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard, according to a statement issued to WCCB Charlotte.
Lee County, FLsnntv.com

Woman arrested for refusing mask on flight, spits on passengers

LEE COUNTY - A Sarasota woman is forcibly removed from plane after refusing to wear mask. Lee County Port Authority Police say 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang of Sarasota, refused to wear a mask and was removed from a plane at Southwest Florida International airport Wednesday morning. According to NBC2, the situation...
Relationshipsnews4sanantonio.com

Teens forced off plane bound for Bahamas for refusing to wear masks

WINTHROP Massachusetts - Passengers on a flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas had to change their travel plans after their Monday flight was canceled. A group of Massachusetts high schoolers onboard are being blamed for the delay because they reportedly refused to wear masks. But one mother says that's not...
Florida StateNew York Post

Florida woman busted after refusing to wear mask on flight

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly refused to wear a facemask on a Delta Airlines flight – then spit at passengers as police dragged her off the plane, a report said. Adelaide Schrowang, 23, is accused of causing a scene last Wednesday as the plane sat at a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment woman, 23, is arrested and forced from Delta flight after she refused to wear a face mask, fought with flight attendants and spat on passengers

The moment a Florida woman was arrested and forced off a Delta flight after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and spitting at other passengers has been caught on camera. Cellphone footage shows the moment Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was escorted off the plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 7 when a captain ordered she be removed from the flight.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Mother with autistic teenage son kicked off flight for mask compliance issues

A family says they were forced off of a flight due to their autistic, nonverbal son struggling to wear a face mask. "He’s autistic. He has a hard time, so he’s nonverbal. But he’s a joy. I can’t imagine my life without him," Lashaunda Jethro, the mother of 17-year-old Trey, said. "He will not keep a mask on his face. We have tried and tried. He just won’t do it."
Public SafetyPosted by
BoardingArea

Passengers told to prepare for a crash landing: the harrowing experience from AA flight 2775

Passengers on route to Seattle from Charlotte found themselves terrified after being informed by flight crew to prepare for crash landing after losing an engine on takeoff. The Sunday morning flight was barely off the ground when the plane apparently lost an engine. Passengers onboard reported hearing a large boom as the plane lifted off only to have the plane feel pitch. One passenger said it felt like the wheels had touched the ground again, in comments made to a Seattle area newspaper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy