30-player battle royale Hunter’s Arena hits PS4, PS5 August 3
I’m Sanha, Project Manager at Mantisco, and our team is excited to officially reveal new PS5 footage of Hunter’s Arena in today’s State of Play. Hunter’s Arena takes you to a beautifully crafted ancient East Asian world where you play as a Hunter who must fight deadly demons as well as each other to survive in the one-of-a-kind melee battle royale. During your journey, you must master skills of swordplay and martial arts to defeat everything that tries to claim your life. So, grab your sword and brace yourself as we take a deeper look at the threats lurking in the dangerous and mystical world of Hunter’s Arena.gizorama.com
