Get a great 27-in 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for £300 today - or even less

By Will Judd
rockpapershotgun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dell S2721DGFA is one of my favourite monitors, as it's right in that current 'sweet spot' of price versus performance. 27 inches, 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a 'Fast IPS' panel that offers a blend of TN-like motion handling and IPS colours and viewing angles. Alongside LG monitors like the 27GN850, which use the same panel, it's one of the best monitors on the market right now - even though it hasn't been honoured with an RPS review! Today, both the Dell and the LG are discounted to £300 - a big reduction from their usual prices of £380 to £400.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

