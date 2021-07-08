The City of Santa Ana has been ranked as the 3rd best run city in California

The City of Santa Ana has been selected as the 3rd best-run city in CA and the 63rd best-run city in the US according to a new study by Wallet Hub. In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.