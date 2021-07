Two sisters who died in the Surfside condo building collapse shared a casket when they were laid to rest alongside with their parents in Miami. The two girls, Lucia, 11, and Emma, 4, are believed to be some of the youngest victims after the Champlain Towers South building disaster on 24 June. The decision for the sisters to be buried side by side in one casket was made by their family. Footage captured at the funeral showed it was decorated with pink and purple bows and, according to WSVN, the girls loved everything to do with princesses and art. They...