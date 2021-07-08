Juan Soto Has Chance to Leave Groundball Issues Behind With Home Run Derby
Soto has chance to leave groundball issues behind with Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Juan Soto enters play Thursday as an All-Star outfielder sporting a .401 on-base percentage while playing the best defense of his young career. The 22-year-old phenom has also accepted an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby, matching up with two-way star Shohei Ohtani in a first-round showdown that has the potential to go down as one of the most exciting in Derby history.www.nbcwashington.com
