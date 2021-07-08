Juan Soto Has Chance to Leave Groundball Issues Behind With Home Run Derby

Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres. Soto sent a ball out to left for an opposite-field home run in the sixth to make it 6-4. It was his 10th of the year but just his third since June 9. The 22-year-old had some struggles throughout the first half of the season but is still slashing a satisfactory .277/.395/.438 with 20 extra-base hits, 39 RBI, 47 runs scored, five steals and a 51:47 BB:K over 309 plate appearances. He looks quite healthy now and is bound for a stellar second-half while trying to help lead his club back to the playoffs.