The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:09 - Last week updates + Technology Advances
00:21:18 - Nasdaq100 + Nasdaq 100 Weighting/Companies
00:25:17 - S&P 500 Companies by Weight + DOW Jones Companies
00:40:20 - Trading Techniques
00:41:01 - Nasdaq 100
00:46:58 - Google and Alogorithms
01:02:12 - Digital Ad Spending
01:09:22 - Non-Housing Debt Balance
01:24:42 - FOMC Minutes
01:28:41 - The Wall Street Journal
01:29:05 - Bonds
01:29:52 - The Wall Street Journal
01:30:10 - Future + Energy
01:30:56 - Crude Oil WTI
01:36:09 - Gasoline RBOB
01:38:28 - Non-Housing Debt Balance
01:41:13 - HSI
01:49:41 - STP
01:51:26 - S&P 500
