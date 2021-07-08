Cancel
The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-07-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:09 - Last week updates + Technology Advances

00:21:18 - Nasdaq100 + Nasdaq 100 Weighting/Companies

00:25:17 - S&P 500 Companies by Weight + DOW Jones Companies

00:40:20 - Trading Techniques

00:41:01 - Nasdaq 100

00:46:58 - Google and Alogorithms

01:02:12 - Digital Ad Spending

01:09:22 - Non-Housing Debt Balance

01:24:42 - FOMC Minutes

01:28:41 - The Wall Street Journal

01:29:05 - Bonds

01:29:52 - The Wall Street Journal

01:30:10 - Future + Energy

01:30:56 - Crude Oil WTI

01:36:09 - Gasoline RBOB

01:38:28 - Non-Housing Debt Balance

01:41:13 - HSI

01:49:41 - STP

01:51:26 - S&P 500

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW in real time. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars each Wednesday at 1:00 pm EST join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

