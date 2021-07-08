Logitech's G203 mouse is super cheap at Currys right now
At £17 each, you could buy one of each colour for just over £50. Not that you need to, obviously. The Logitech G203 LightSync is a fantastic budget mouse at its normal price point of £35, offering a reliable optical sensor, a comfortable lightweight shape with six buttons and RGB lighting. Today Currys are offering the mouse for just £16.99 delivered when you use the code FNDDGAMING to knock £5 off the asking price.www.rockpapershotgun.com
