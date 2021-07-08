A Personal And Literary Exploration Of Blindness And Sight

Petaluma Buzz: ‘Musings and Ravings,’ and a ‘Citizen Surgeon’. New pandemic-themed book features “Musings and Ravings” of local (and not so local) writers: The Write Spot, a kind of virtual gathering place and blog supporting Bay Area writers and founded by Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, has produced a popular series of anthologies for years. Each book has a theme, and includes pieces submitted by (mostly) local writers, many of whom have attended in-person Jump Start writing sessions at Copperfield’s (back when that was a thing) or the Zoom-based sessions and Writers Forum events Cullen has hosted since the pandemic moved everyone into online gatherings. Attendees range from professional writers with published books to first-timers just beginning to explore the art of putting words on paper. The latest Write Spot release is titled “Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” and as the name suggests, is a collection of pieces reflecting on the lives of people who’ve adjusted, some more gracefully than others, to the jarring changes brought on by COVID-19. Among those changes is that folks from outside the area are now able to attend the virtual sessions, and the book includes pieces from outside the Bay Area alongside those written by local authors. In support of the new book, now available through The Write Spot’s website and several Bay Area booksellers, Cullen’s Writer’s Forum events (hosted twice a month on Zoom) feature pairs of writers from the anthology reading their pieces and then leading writing sessions using prompts inspired by those writings. Next up, on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m., it’s Deb Fenwick and Susie Moses, followed by Karen Handyside Ely and Dave Seter (Wednesday, July 21, 6 p.m.), Patricia Morris and Cheryl Moore (Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m.), Julie Wilder-Sherman and Diane Dupuis (Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.) and Lynn Levy and Christine Renaudin (Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.). For more information, visit TheWriteSpot.us.