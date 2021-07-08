Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Quickley, Washington, Bridges Out of Select Team Camp Due to COVID Protocols

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree members of the USA men's Select Team have reportedly left training camp due to COVID-19 protocols. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Immanuel Quickley, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges were taken out of camp in Las Vegas. Windhorst noted all three players participated in Thursday's practice with Team USA. Quickley, Washington...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Miles Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Usa Basketball#Covid#Espn#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#The U S Olympic#The Select Team#The Los Angeles Clippers#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Health
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Public Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley details learning from Kevin Durant at Team USA camp

When the New York Knicks drafted Immanuel Quickley with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, nobody anticipated the impact he would make this past season. As a 21-year-old guard, the hope was that Quickley showed enough offensive prowess to instill confidence for the future, but he ended up averaging nearly 20 minutes per game, scoring 11.4 points, 2.0 assists, and shooting nearly 40% from the field. From range, he also connected on 39% of the shots, attempting 4.7 per game.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley pulled from USA camp over contact tracing

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley reportedly left USA Basketball training camp due to contact tracing, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. On Thursday, Quickley, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges each left training camp due to health and safety protocols. Quickley did not test positive for the coronavirus but was forced to leave after apparently coming in close contact with the virus.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Quickley, along with Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, is out of Team USA training camp due to COVID-19 protocols following Thursday's practice, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports. Quickley was invited to be on the USA Select Team, but he'll now presumably need to quarantine for possibly up to two weeks....
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Memphis Grizzlies Missed By 1 Pick In The NBA Draft

Imagine what the Memphis Grizzlies could have been. Every team swings and misses at the NBA Draft every once in a while, but the Grizzlies found themselves on the other end of the spectrum. The rapper Eminem said it best when you get “one shot, one opportunity.” The problem is that the Grizzlies were always just one pick away from having that opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy