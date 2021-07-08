New Zealand Mother Reportedly Named Her Kids Metallica, Slayer + Pantera
A mother in New Zealand has reportedly named her three children 'Metallica,' 'Slayer' and 'Pantera.'. The news has come from documentary filmmaker and actor David Farrier, who hosts the Dark Tourist series on Netflix. Across four posts on Twitter, he revealed a bit more about what he had discovered (the online article is hidden behind a paywall) and that he was, at first, skeptical about the whole ordeal, namely because the Metallica album title ...And Justice For All was apparently used in the naming process for one of the children.965therock.com
