New Zealand Mother Reportedly Named Her Kids Metallica, Slayer + Pantera

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 12 days ago
A mother in New Zealand has reportedly named her three children 'Metallica,' 'Slayer' and 'Pantera.'. The news has come from documentary filmmaker and actor David Farrier, who hosts the Dark Tourist series on Netflix. Across four posts on Twitter, he revealed a bit more about what he had discovered (the online article is hidden behind a paywall) and that he was, at first, skeptical about the whole ordeal, namely because the Metallica album title ...And Justice For All was apparently used in the naming process for one of the children.

