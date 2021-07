Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied he was pressured by the International Olympic Committee into holding a Games that remains deeply unpopular as virus cases surge in Tokyo. And with just days until the opening ceremony, the Japanese leader said Tokyo was "in the right place, and we're ready to go." In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 72-year-old insisted he was "absolutely not" pushed into going ahead with the Games. "We raised our hands and we sought the Olympics because we wanted to do it," he said in the interview published Wednesday.