LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.

Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

LCD Soundsystem reissuing ‘The Long Goodbye’ 5-LP MSG live album

After releasing their third album, James Murphy decided to break up LCD Soundsystem and play one final show with the ethos of "If it's a funeral, let's have the best funeral ever." It was their biggest and longest show of their existence -- a three-and-a-half hour extravaganza at Madison Square Garden on April 2, 2011 -- with an all-white (suggested) dress code and guest appearances by members of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock, and Light Asylum’s Shannon Funches. Across 28 songs, they played nearly everything you'd want to hear from them at the time.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Lykke Li Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of Wounded Rhymes

Lykke Li is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of her second album Wounded Rhymes. The new edition is out digitally this Friday (July 16), with a vinyl release coming on October 15. The reissue features demos of “Youth Knows No Pain,” “Jerome,” and “I Follow Rivers,” as well as Tyler, the Creator’s famed remix of “I Follow Rivers” and another remix of the single by the Magician.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Coming soon to turntables: LCD Soundsystem’s 10th anniversary reissue of ‘The Long Goodbye’

A 10th anniversary repress of LCD Soundsystem‘s The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden, out-of-print for several years, is soon coming to vinyl, the outfit announced. The live recording of LCD Soundsystem’s MSG-hosted farewell stint comes from their April 2, 2011 show at The Garden, which featured an orchestral choir and sting and horn sections, as well as by special guests like Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Planningtorock, Shit Robot, and more. To fans’ excitement, the returned to festivals just three years after this “final” performance and notably released another full-length album in 2017.
New York City, NYVulture

The Lox, Dipset to Head Down to Madison Square Garden for Verzuz

Still don’t think New York is back from its long pandemic slumber? Let Verzuz’s next battle change that. The series of hip-hop face-offs announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. Diplomats) will be the next competitors. The Yonkers crew of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch and Harlem crew of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana will trek downtown to Madison Square Garden, where they’ll play hits at the arena’s smaller Hulu Theater on August 3. “NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!!” Verzuz tweeted, announcing the battle. Pull out your Yankees hats, lace up your Timberlands, and get ready to throw your back out with some throwbacks.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are on “full hiatus” (listen to WTF podcast interview)

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy is Marc Maron's guest on this week's WTF podcast. As usual, their conversation takes many divergences but hits on Murphy's upbringing, the "the personal and global tragedies" that led to the formation of the LCD Soundsystem, the David Bowie collaboration that almost happened, and lots more. Maron admitted to having never listened to LCD until the prep work for this interview, and told Murphy he was relieved the band were not more prolific than they were -- “That makes my job easier, it’s like, ‘There’s only four records?’”
Rock MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Judas Priest Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest will release an expansive, career-spanning box set to celebrate their five-decade anniversary. The 42-CD 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, out Oct. 15, bundles all of the band's official live and studio albums, along with 13 discs of previously unreleased live cuts. A scaled-back "Reflections" edition will be available in single-CD and double-LP formats.
New York City, NYJamBase

Watch The Fearless Flyers Perform ‘Live At Madison Square Garden’

The Fearless Flyers opened up for Vulfpeck for the latter’s landmark headlining concert on September 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both bands have now released their sets as live albums, both titled Live At Madison Square Garden. Vulf’s live record arrived in late 2019. The Fearless Flyers’ is available on streaming services as well as in video format on YouTube, which is the subject of this week’s Full Show Friday.
Musicmxdwn.com

St. Vincent Announces Down And Out Downtown Live Streamed Concert Presented By Moment House

Grammy Award-winning indie-rock artist St. Vincent has announced a new live-streamed concert, Down And Out Downtown, presented exclusively by Moment House. The concert will see the live debut of several tracks from the performer’s latest LP, Daddy’s Home (2021), as well as other material from her expansive catalog. St. Vincent will be joined by her Down And Out Downtown band members Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Jason Falkner, Rachel Eckroth and Mark Guiliana, as well as backup vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.
Elmont, NYNewsday

John Mayer coming to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden in 2022

John Mayer just joined The Weeknd on the UBS Arena’s 2022 concert roster. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter will headline the Elmont venue at Belmont Park on March 1. He'll also play Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20 in support of his new album, "Sob Rock," a throwback to the '80s that dropped Friday.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival After Shows Announced

Pitchfork is happy to announce several after shows for Chicago’s 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival. The shows run from Friday, September 10 through the weekend, concluding on Monday, September 13. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (July 20). On Friday, Kim Gordon will take the stage at Thalia Hall, with the Weather...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
Musicwirx.com

Rival Sons announce Pressure and Time Tour, marking 10th anniversary of that album

Rival Sons are marking the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by launching a tour during which they’ll perform it in its entirety. The tour starts September 29 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and is scheduled to wrap up November 13 in Anaheim, CA. Depending on the date, opening acts will include Dorothy, Reignwolf and Myron Elkins.

