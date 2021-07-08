LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden
10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.music.mxdwn.com
