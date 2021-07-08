Cancel
Dallas, TX

Camp Exposure Returns July 16-18: Elite Athletes Lace it Up for Both On-the-Field and Off-the-Field Pro Training

By Press Release
Dallas Weekly
 12 days ago
Dallas, TX, June 30, 2021 – Camp Exposure, a free three-day football training intensive for under-represented high school athletes returns for its fourth year July 16 – 18 at Highland Park High School. Powered by Vista Bank, the multi-day experience will invite elite players from Oak Cliff and South Dallas area schools, to a day of “exposure” for athletic skills training (similar to the NFL Regional Combine drills). In addition to personal and professional instruction by collegiate and NFL coaches such as Josh Hicks (Ezekiel Elliot and Melvin Gordon’s trainer), David Robinson (NFL Wide Receiver Trainer), Chris Harris, DeVante Kincade and others, players and their families will hear from area executives to help them elevate both on and off the field.

www.dallasweekly.com

Dallas, TX
