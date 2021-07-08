Cancel
South Korea stocks fall 1% as Asia-Pacific markets slide after Covid worries resurface in region

By Eustance Huang, @EustanceHuang
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Friday as Covid worries resurfaced in the region. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.07%% to close at 3,217.95. South Korea announced Friday that the greater Seoul area will be placed under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4, according to local news agency Yonhap.

