Traliant Announces Training on Affirmative Action Plans For Employees and Managers

Most people dream about having the chance to work remotely. Working in your pajamas with a pet on your lap — what is not to love about it? However, some employees may not be completely sold on the idea. Worst-case scenario visions may pop into their head: employees slacking off due to at-home distractions, employees complaining about not having a work/life balance or miscommunication when you rely on video conferences. As an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience managing teams, I can vouch that your concerns are legitimate.