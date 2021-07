Longmont’s City Council took formal note Tuesday night of the Indigenous peoples who originally lived on and shepherded the land the city now occupies. Councilmembers voted unanimously to adopt an official “land acknowledgment statement” that says: “We acknowledge that Longmont sits on the traditional territory of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Ute and other Indigenous peoples. We honor the history and the living and spiritual connection that the first peoples have with this land. It is our commitment to face the injustices that happened when the land was taken, and to educate our communities, ourselves and our children to ensure that these injustices do not happen again.”