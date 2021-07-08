Cancel
Kyrgyz Republic’s New Law Directed at NGOs

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States expresses its deep concern with the Kyrgyz Republic’s recent approval of a law imposing onerous financial and programmatic reporting requirements on non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The new requirements threaten the ability of NGOs to improve the lives of citizens and impede the vital efforts of NGOs to assist the government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar laws have been misused in other countries to target organizations critical of the government and political figures, infringing upon freedom of expression. We urge the nation’s leadership to reconsider the law and its impact on civil society, which has been a cornerstone of Kyrgyz democracy. The Kyrgyz Republic’s strong tradition of pluralism and freedom of association, which it has established since its independence nearly 30 years ago, should be protected and encouraged.

