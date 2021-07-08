Cancel
On the 6th Anniversary of the 709 Crackdown in China

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 12 days ago

This July 9, we honor the more than 300 lawyers and human rights defenders who were unjustly detained, interrogated, and imprisoned by authorities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on July 9, 2015, in what is known as the “709 crackdown.” The government of China targeted these individuals in a campaign to intimidate and silence those who sought to work within the PRC’s legal system to help it live up to its human rights obligations and commitments and to effect positive change in their society.

