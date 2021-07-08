Cancel
Lil Baby Released From Police Custody in Paris, Fined for Cannabis in Car

By Daniel Kreps
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby was detained by police in Paris Thursday, with the rapper suspected of the “transport of illicit drugs,” the Paris prosecutors’ office told CNN. The rapper and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden were in Paris’ 8th arrondissement at the time of the incident Thursday afternoon, with the pair stopped by authorities after exiting a vehicle that allegedly smelled like marijuana, NBC News reports.

Lil Baby
