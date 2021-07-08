Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Torigen Wins Big at Yale Innovation Summit and Animal Health Innovation Showcase

Times Union
 12 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. In the past two months, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, has won multiple awards at several prominent industry events including the Yale Innovation Summit and the Animal Health Innovation Showcase, the latter of which highlights some of the top startups in animal health. The wins come on the heels of the company having signed three new distribution partnerships.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Health#Cancer Research#Innovation#Companion Animals#Prweb#Yale Innovations Summit#The Audience Choice Award#Ocr#Co Founder#Autologous Cancer Vaccine#Cfr#Sogal Ventures#Connecticut Innovations#Aimers Venture Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNewswise

Life Science Entrepreneurship Concentration To Be Added to Rensselaer MBA Program

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — With the recent award of a New York Life Science Entrepreneur Development grant from Empire State Development (ESD), the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will launch a life science entrepreneurship concentration within their Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. As one of...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services. 2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Top Biotech Experts to Speak at the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshops

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced a world-class line-up of eight leading biotech experts as keynote presenters for the 2021 ISPE Biotechnology Virtual Conference & Workshop. Taking place 22-24 September 2021, this unparalleled fully interactive virtual event will bring together leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists, and international regulators to network, share knowledge, and provide an outlook on the evolving landscape and future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and therapies.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Med Tech Firm Pivots, Selected to Showcase Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis startup is the only Hoosier company to earn a spot in a prestigious accelerator program for medical device companies. FAST BioMedical is developing tools to help patients facing heart or renal failure. More than 1,000 startups from around the world applied, and the Indiana company is one of a select few chosen for MedTech Innovator’s 2021 Top 50 Showcase.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (' Zinc8 ' or the ' Company ') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy Solutions and its ‘Zinc-air energy storage system technology' were selected as the ‘Energy Tech Innovator' at the WE3 Summit.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Startup Week Features Third Annual Women of Innovation Summit

Women now own 36% of small businesses, and The DEC Network is continuing its history of supporting female business owners by hosting the third annual Women of Innovation summit, sponsored by Thomson Reuters. The event will take place on Aug. 4 at Southern Methodist University’s McFarlin Auditorium during Dallas Startup Week, powered by Capital One.
Charleston, SCcitadel.edu

MUSC, Citadel collaborate on health innovation initiative

As seen in the Charleston Regional Business Journal, by Teri Griffis. The Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Surgery Human-Centered Design Program and The Citadel Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business Innovation Lab will collaborate on a joint effort. The program will create a core team of medical...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals, health systems that launched innovation centers in 2021

Eight hospitals and health systems have opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation this year. Editor's note: The innovation center launches are listed in the order they were reported. 1. Cleveland Clinic in January said it plans to launch a new infectious disease research center...
Collegesumn.edu

2021 Higher Education Innovation Summit Ignites Educational Innovation

The 2021 Higher Education Innovation Summit, hosted by the University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR), pivoted from its usual on-campus format this year to provide a two day virtual conference that gathered more than 100 professionals from colleges and universities around the United States, Australia, Canada and Ireland. Connecting creative educators and researchers, the Summit sought to transform higher education through innovations that enhance student learning.
Collegesmiami.edu

Gratitude, engagement, innovation animate award-winning work

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recently bestowed eight 2021 Circle of Excellence awards on the University, placing it eighth out of 230 North American universities that won at least one award. Including the CASE District III awards announced in January and the Silver Award for Excellence conferred on University of Miami Medicine magazine by the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), the University’s total for the 2020-21 higher education advancement awards cycle is 19 accolades—far exceeding any previous year.
Eastern Progress

EKU professor earns global health innovation prize

Eastern Kentucky University environmental health science associate professor Jason Marion has won the 2021 Global Health and Innovation Conference (GHIC) Innovation Prize for his work in water purification research to help low-resource countries like Kenya and rural counties in Kentucky. According to a press release, Marion won the $2,000 prize...
Kansas City, KSTimes Union

TimeForge Announces Sponsorship of the 2021 AWG Innovation Showcase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2021 AWG Innovation Showcase occurring this month. Hosted by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., this year’s virtual event is an opportunity to...
SocietyElectronicsWeekly.com

Winning innovations for Royal Society Of Chemistry’s Awards

Four tech innovators are the winners of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Emerging Technologies Competition 2021. The ninth edition of the competition’s final, held over two days, saw 24 finalists pitching to a panel of judges from some of the world’s largest organisations, including AstraZeneca, PepsiCo and Unilever. The winners...
Public Healthehrintelligence.com

COVID-19 Drives Digital Health Transformation, Health IT Innovation

- Executives are driving health IT innovation after COVID-19 revealed the importance of digital capabilities for business resiliency; 93 percent of healthcare executives said that their organization is “innovating with an urgency and call to action this year” according to Accenture’s 2021 Digital Health Tech Vision report. Kaveh Safavi, MD,...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Wolters Kluwer Showcases Innovative Solutions At The 2021 American Association Of Law Libraries Conference

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase a diverse portfolio of new and recently enhanced solutions for legal professionals at the 2021 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference, held virtually from July 19-23. Following a wave of new offerings in recent years, the company's portfolio at this year's conference further demonstrates its track record of developing innovative solutions driven by direct feedback from customers.
IndustryTimes Union

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
Ralston, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Landus launches Innovation Center

Showcases commitment to pioneering agriculture innovation in heart of rural Midwest. Landus on June 30 unveiled its new Innovation Center dedicated to cultivating unique strategic partnerships and collaboration opportunities between farmer-owners and global innovation leaders to drive a more sustainable and profitable future of farming. Located at the Landus location...
AgricultureEurekAlert

UMD collaborates to improve pig muscle growth, implications for sustainability and health

The University of Maryland (UMD) received funding from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of pork production through improved muscle growth in pigs. While early life nutrition seems to be especially important for how muscles grow and develop, less is known about how these benefits can be passed from mother to child during pregnancy. According to the USDA, the United States is the world's third-largest pork producer. In this $20 billion industry, increased and faster muscle growth means a healthier animal, less feed and waste to raise that animal, and ultimately a more competitive and sustainable pork industry. In partnership with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), this work could also have future applications beyond just the pork industry to optimize human performance and treat wounded service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy