Torigen Wins Big at Yale Innovation Summit and Animal Health Innovation Showcase
FARMINGTON, Conn. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. In the past two months, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, has won multiple awards at several prominent industry events including the Yale Innovation Summit and the Animal Health Innovation Showcase, the latter of which highlights some of the top startups in animal health. The wins come on the heels of the company having signed three new distribution partnerships.www.timesunion.com
