Adams County Board of Supervisors consider recreation bond
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is considering a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The board recently passed a resolution regarding their intent to enter a bond or loan agreement not to exceed $5 million for capital improvements at recreational centers and parks within the county. The amount borrowed my actually be less than $5 million, board attorney Scott Slover said. The board is still in the early stage of deciding what funds are needed for improvements.www.natchezdemocrat.com
