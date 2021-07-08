Cancel
Adams County, MS

Adams County Board of Supervisors consider recreation bond

By Sabrina Simms Robertson
Natchez Democrat
 12 days ago

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is considering a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The board recently passed a resolution regarding their intent to enter a bond or loan agreement not to exceed $5 million for capital improvements at recreational centers and parks within the county. The amount borrowed my actually be less than $5 million, board attorney Scott Slover said. The board is still in the early stage of deciding what funds are needed for improvements.

www.natchezdemocrat.com

