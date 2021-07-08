Cancel
New Study Finds 1 in 3 Untrained Users Are Ticking Timebombs When It Comes to Cyber Attacks

 12 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released a new Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report to measure an organization’s Phish-Prone percentage (PPP), which indicates how many of their employees are likely to fall for a phishing or social engineering scam.

Kevin Mitnick
